NASA X-59 reaches Mach 1.4, aims for car door quiet

NASA to collect US noise feedback

Built with Lockheed Martin, the X-59's super-long nose helps break up shockwaves so they don't merge into one loud boom. Instead, it creates a softer sound, about as loud as a car door closing down the street.

Next up: NASA will fly over US communities and collect feedback to see if people notice (or even care about) the noise difference.

If all goes well, faster flights across the country could be back on the table.