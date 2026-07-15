NASA's 1st Malayali astronaut Anil Menon launches to ISS
Technology
Anil Menon, NASA's first Malayali astronaut, just launched into space for his debut mission aboard the International Space Station.
He took off on July 14 with Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, blasting off from Kazakhstan and docking with the ISS just a few hours later.
Eight-month research mission on ISS
Menon and his crew will spend eight months running experiments on human health, testing new medical technology, and even looking at how semiconductors are made in space, all to help push science forward both in orbit and back home.