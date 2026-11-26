NASA's Anil Menon posts ISS moon rising and setting videos
NASA astronaut Anil Menon just gave everyone a front-row seat to the Moon rising and setting, as seen from the International Space Station.
His new videos, posted on November 25, 2026, show the Moon's shape changing as it moves along Earth's horizon, a view you definitely don't get from your backyard.
The rare footage has caught the attention of social media users, with people amazed by this cosmic perspective.
Menon shares 400mm moonset photos
Menon also shared unedited Moonset photos snapped with a 400-millimeter lens from the ISS's Cupola window.
He mentioned that even astronauts notice atmospheric distortion out there, just less so without zoom.
The posts have sparked tons of curiosity and appreciation for space exploration, showing off both the wonders astronauts witness and the tech they use to capture these moments.