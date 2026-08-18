NASA's Anil Menon to swap ISS antenna alongside Sophie Adenot

Before heading out, Menon and Adenot double-checked their gear and ran through all the steps in the Quest airlock.

During the walk, Menon will ride on the ISS's Canadarm2 robotic arm while Adenot stays tethered nearby.

Inside, NASA astronaut Jack Hathaway and station commander Jessica Meir will help operate Canadarm2 and monitor the spacewalkers.

This repair keeps vital Earth-to-ISS communication running smoothly so science experiments can keep going without a hitch.