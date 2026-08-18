NASA's Anil Menon to swap ISS antenna alongside Sophie Adenot
NASA astronaut Anil Menon is gearing up for his second spacewalk in just 10 days, this time alongside European Space Agency astronaut Sophie Adenot.
Their main task? Swapping out an aging high-speed data and communications antenna on the International Space Station's Z1 truss, a job that should take about 6.5 hours.
Repair preserves Earth to ISS communications
Before heading out, Menon and Adenot double-checked their gear and ran through all the steps in the Quest airlock.
During the walk, Menon will ride on the ISS's Canadarm2 robotic arm while Adenot stays tethered nearby.
Inside, NASA astronaut Jack Hathaway and station commander Jessica Meir will help operate Canadarm2 and monitor the spacewalkers.
This repair keeps vital Earth-to-ISS communication running smoothly so science experiments can keep going without a hitch.