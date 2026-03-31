NASA's Artemis 2 could launch April 1 for Moon flyby
Technology
NASA's Artemis 2 is taking off as early as April 1, 2026, sending astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen on a 10-day trip around the Moon and back; no landing this time.
It's the first crewed lunar flyby since 1972 and marks a huge leap for space exploration.
NASA Orion test, Victor Glover milestone
This mission is all about testing how ready NASA's Orion spacecraft is for future Moon landings.
It's also making history: Victor Glover will be the first Black astronaut to head toward the Moon.
Artemis is aiming to put people back on the lunar surface by 2028 and set up a long-term presence there: