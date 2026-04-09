NASA's Artemis 2 Orion capsule to splash down April 10

Orion uses free return path

Orion's using a smart "free return" path that lets gravity do most of the work and saves fuel.

Its heat shield was investigated and fixed from Artemis 1 to handle temperatures up to 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,760 degrees Celsius).

This splashdown isn't just an ending: it's a big step toward future trips to the Moon and Mars.

NASA will be streaming the landing live as it keeps pushing what humans can do in space.