NASA's Artemis II astronauts to wear these high-tech wristbands

For the first time since 1972, astronauts are heading beyond Earth's orbit, and this time, they'll be wearing high-tech Archer wristbands. These trackers will monitor their sleep, stress, brain performance, and how well they work together during a 10-day trip around the Moon.

Research aims to identify potential issues early on The Archer study is all about learning how deep-space travel affects people, especially when you're far from home and stuck in close quarters.

By collecting real-time data (plus before-and-after checkups), NASA hopes to spot issues early and keep future crews healthy and sharp.

Meet the crew of Artemis II Four astronauts (Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canada's Jeremy Hansen) will launch from Kennedy Space Center on a free-return flight around the Moon.

Their experience will help shape how teams handle longer missions in tougher environments.