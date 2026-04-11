NASA's Artemis II captures Milky Way, sets human distance record
Technology
NASA's Artemis II crew just snapped an incredible photo of the Milky Way from their Orion spacecraft Integrity on April 7, 2026.
Astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen were on board for this historic mission, which also set a new human space travel distance record during their lunar flyby.
Photo reveals rare spiral arm details
The photo shows the Milky Way's spiral arm packed with stars and glowing clouds of gas and dust, plus a glimpse of the Large Magellanic Cloud.
Because they were far beyond Earth's atmosphere, the crew captured details that are rarely visible from the ground.
This mission didn't just break records; it gave us a fresh look at our galaxy.