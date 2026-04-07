NASA's Artemis II completes major tests 6 days after launch
Technology
NASA's Artemis II mission, which took off on April 1, 2026, has checked off every major test in just six days.
This is the first time astronauts are riding the Orion spacecraft, and so far, it's handling things like a champ.
The rocket, SLS, delivered a huge 8.8 million pounds of thrust and nailed its journey toward the Moon.
Artemis II re-entry April 11
The crew faced some real-life space hassles (think toilet troubles and a stubborn water dispenser) but tackled them smoothly.
Orion also broke Apollo 13's distance record!
Now, everyone's watching re-entry on April 11 closely, since past heat shield issues mean this landing is extra important.
If all goes well, Artemis II sets NASA up for an even bigger goal: putting humans back on the Moon by 2028.