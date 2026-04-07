NASA's Artemis II completes major tests 6 days after launch Technology Apr 07, 2026

NASA's Artemis II mission, which took off on April 1, 2026, has checked off every major test in just six days.

This is the first time astronauts are riding the Orion spacecraft, and so far, it's handling things like a champ.

The rocket, SLS, delivered a huge 8.8 million pounds of thrust and nailed its journey toward the Moon.