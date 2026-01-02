NASA's Artemis II: Humans head back to the Moon in 2026

Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Christina Koch, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen are gearing up for a 10-day trip looping around the Moon. They'll test Orion's life support (think: air, water, and keeping things chill during exercise), face a blackout while flying behind the Moon, and check if fixes to Orion's heat shield work after issues last time. The crew will also run science experiments—tracking sleep, stress, immune health—to help prep for longer lunar stays.

Why it matters now

Artemis II is more than a cool space road trip; it clears the way for Artemis III—where astronauts aim to land near the Moon's south pole.

It's all part of NASA's bigger plan to build a lasting human presence on the Moon (and yes, there's some friendly competition with China).

If you're into space or just rooting for new adventures beyond Earth, this is one to watch.