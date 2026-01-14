Next Article
NASA's Artemis II: Humans head back to the Moon
Technology
NASA is preparing to launch Artemis II—the first time people will travel toward the Moon since Apollo.
This 10-day mission is all about testing how astronauts and their spacecraft handle deep space, with Orion flying 402335km powered by the massive Space Launch System.
Meet the crew & what's next
Commanding the flight is Reid Wiseman (ISS veteran), joined by pilot Victor Glover (SpaceX Crew-1 alum), engineer Christina Koch (who's set space records), and Canadian Jeremy Hansen, who'll be making his first trip off Earth.
Artemis II sets the stage for future Moon landings, including Artemis III, which aims for the lunar south pole and a longer human presence in space.