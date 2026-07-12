NASA's Artemis II marked 1st crewed lunar mission since 1972
NASA's Artemis II mission grabbed the attention of 149.4 million viewers in March and April 2026, with huge spikes during its launch, lunar flyby, and splashdown.
This was the first crewed lunar mission since Apollo 17 in 1972, featuring Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen.
Artemis II firsts, 150% traffic surge
The crew traveled farther than any humans before. Glover, Koch, and Hansen became the first Black person, the first woman, and the first non-American to go beyond low Earth orbit.
NASA's website saw a massive traffic jump (up 150%); Instagram gained millions of new followers, and public campaigns like flying names on board "Rise" brought people closer to the adventure.
Artemis II reignited global Moon interest
Artemis II didn't just set records: it reignited worldwide interest in exploring the Moon.
With real-time updates and engaging stories from the crew, NASA made space feel exciting again for everyone watching.