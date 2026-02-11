NASA's Artemis II mission: Why launch window is so limited Technology Feb 11, 2026

NASA's Artemis II will send four astronauts around the Moon for 10 days, but the launch window is super limited.

That's because the Orion spacecraft needs just the right Earth-Moon alignment and enough sunlight to power its solar arrays—otherwise, things could get tricky.

This flight builds on what NASA learned from Artemis I and is a big step toward deeper space travel.