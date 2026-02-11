NASA's Artemis II mission: Why launch window is so limited
NASA's Artemis II will send four astronauts around the Moon for 10 days, but the launch window is super limited.
That's because the Orion spacecraft needs just the right Earth-Moon alignment and enough sunlight to power its solar arrays—otherwise, things could get tricky.
This flight builds on what NASA learned from Artemis I and is a big step toward deeper space travel.
Why the rush?
It all comes down to orbital geometry—basically, how Earth and the Moon line up.
The SLS rocket will boost Orion into high orbit for systems checks before heading lunar-side.
There are only 11 possible launch slots between early March and late April 2026, each lasting about two hours. Missing one means waiting weeks for another shot.
NASA pushes back Artemis II mission
Artemis II has already faced some hiccups—frigid weather in late January and early February and a hydrogen leak during the February wet dress rehearsal moved the mission out of the February launch window.
Still, NASA says they're committed to making this historic journey happen safely, even if it takes a little longer than planned.