NASA's Artemis II will send 4 astronauts around the Moon
Technology
NASA is about to launch Artemis II, sending four astronauts around the Moon for the first time in over 50 years.
Unlike the old Apollo missions, Artemis isn't just about quick visits: it's focused on building a long-term base so we can explore even further into space.
Artemis plans Moon missions semiannually
Artemis II is a big step toward making regular trips to the Moon, with missions planned every six months and hopes of landing by 2028.
The program brings together NASA, international partners, and private companies to test new technology and get ready for future lunar landings, and maybe mining resources one day.
It's not just an American adventure; it's a global team effort to push space exploration forward.