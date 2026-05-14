NASA's Artemis III could move crewed Moon landing to 2028
Technology
NASA's Artemis III mission, currently targeted for 2027, could focus on testing new spacecraft systems in Earth orbit, giving SpaceX and Blue Origin more time to develop their lunar landers.
This means the first crewed Moon landing could move to Artemis IV in 2028.
Astronauts may test systems in orbit
If the plan goes ahead, astronauts will orbit Earth to try out upgraded life support systems, a tougher Orion heat shield, and new hardware for future missions.
They may also get hands-on with early versions of SpaceX's Starship and Blue Origin's Blue Moon landers.
Meanwhile, key parts like the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft service module are coming together.