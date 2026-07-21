NASA's Artemis III to use Starlink lasers for live HD
NASA's Artemis III mission, launching in late 2027, is teaming up with SpaceX's Starlink to upgrade its Orion spacecraft.
With two Starlink laser terminals on board, the crew will be able to send crisp high-definition live video straight from space, giving everyone at mission control a real-time look at what's happening during key moments.
Starlink network to support Orion docking
Starlink's massive network (more than 10,000 satellites linked by lasers) will handle all that high-speed data.
This tech already proved itself during a 2025 test and will now help Artemis III as Orion docks with lunar landers like SpaceX's Starship and Blue Origin's Blue Moon.
The mission builds on April 2026's successful Artemis II flight and sets the stage for Artemis IV in 2028, when NASA plans its first Moon landing using Starship.