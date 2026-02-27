NASA's Artemis program shifts focus to Earth orbit for safety

NASA is changing up its Artemis program, now planning a big 2027 mission that would endeavor to include a rendezvous and docking with one or both lunar landers from SpaceX and Blue Origin in Earth orbit. This shift comes after safety warnings and a recent rocket repair setback, as NASA looks to make future Moon missions safer and smoother.

NASA is now aiming for a 2028 Moon landing Artemis II—the crewed fly-around-the-Moon trip—is delayed to at least April 2026.

The newly named Artemis III in 2027 will focus on practicing key maneuvers with the landers, setting the stage for one or two actual Moon landings in 2028.

After that, NASA hopes to launch lunar missions every year.

NASA will stick with the current version of the SLS NASA is sticking with a simpler version of its SLS rocket for reliability, skipping complicated upgrades for now.

As Amit Kshatriya put it, this "step-by-step" approach puts safety first—echoing lessons from Apollo days.

Administrator Jared Isaacman also wants to cut long waits between flights so momentum isn't lost.