NASA's Butch Wilmore retires after 25 years with the agency

Wilmore's stellar career and Suni Williams's status

Wilmore joined NASA back in 2000 and has logged an impressive 464 days in space across three missions—his last one alone made up 286 of those days!

Before all this, he'd already retired from the Navy.

As for Suni Williams, she's still active at NASA and was recently spotted reading to kids at Johnson Space Center.

NASA's chief astronaut Joe Acaba praised Wilmore for his technical skills and dedication, saying he's confident Wilmore will keep doing great things even after hanging up his spacesuit.