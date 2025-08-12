NASA's Butch Wilmore retires after 25 years with the agency
NASA just announced that astronaut Butch Wilmore is retiring, only a few months after wrapping up his marathon space mission.
What was supposed to be a quick week in orbit turned into over nine months, thanks to technical hiccups with Boeing's Starliner.
Wilmore and his crewmate Suni Williams finally made it back to Earth in March with SpaceX.
Wilmore's stellar career and Suni Williams's status
Wilmore joined NASA back in 2000 and has logged an impressive 464 days in space across three missions—his last one alone made up 286 of those days!
Before all this, he'd already retired from the Navy.
As for Suni Williams, she's still active at NASA and was recently spotted reading to kids at Johnson Space Center.
NASA's chief astronaut Joe Acaba praised Wilmore for his technical skills and dedication, saying he's confident Wilmore will keep doing great things even after hanging up his spacesuit.