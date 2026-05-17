NASA's Chandra catches supermassive black hole feeding in NGC 1365
NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory just caught a supermassive black hole in the act: it's pulling in gas, dust, and star bits at the heart of galaxy NGC 1365, which sits about 60 million light-years away.
This cosmic giant is 2 million times heavier than the sun, and as it feeds, it heats everything up so much that it gives off powerful X-rays.
These signals help scientists peek into what's really happening around this wild space object.
Seyfert core may alter star formation
NGC 1365 is known as a Seyfert galaxy, meaning its core is super active thanks to that massive black hole.
The black hole's winds and radiation might actually be changing how stars form nearby.
Plus, by combining images from Chandra with Hubble and James Webb telescopes, researchers got an intense look at the glowing center of NGC 1365, offering fresh clues about how black holes help shape galaxies over time.