NASA's Chandra catches supermassive black hole feeding in NGC 1365 Technology May 17, 2026

NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory just caught a supermassive black hole in the act: it's pulling in gas, dust, and star bits at the heart of galaxy NGC 1365, which sits about 60 million light-years away.

This cosmic giant is 2 million times heavier than the sun, and as it feeds, it heats everything up so much that it gives off powerful X-rays.

These signals help scientists peek into what's really happening around this wild space object.