NASA's Chandra detects 84 hypersoft X-ray sources in 6 galaxies

Turns out, these objects are likely binary systems where white dwarfs, neutron stars or black holes pull gas from nearby stars, creating intense UV radiation.

Studying them could help answer big questions about how hydrogen gets ionized in space and what triggers certain types of supernova explosions, key for understanding cosmic distances and how galaxies evolve.

Even though we haven't found them in our own Milky Way yet (thanks to all the gas blocking their signals), scientists think they might be way more common than anyone expected.