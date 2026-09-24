NASA's Chandra finds 84 hypersoft X-ray sources in galaxies
Technology
NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory has uncovered 84 strange new space objects, called "hypersoft X-ray sources," in galaxies like the Andromeda Galaxy and the Pinwheel Galaxy.
These objects give off an unusual mix of soft X-rays and intense ultraviolet light, something astronomers haven't seen before.
Scientists propose accreting compact object binaries
Scientists think these could be binary systems containing a black hole, neutron star, or white dwarf that is pulling material from a companion star.
This discovery could help us better understand supernova explosions, which tell us how fast the universe is expanding, and be another important source of ionized gas in galaxies.
Basically, it's opening up a whole new chapter in exploring weird stuff out there in space!