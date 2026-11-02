NASA's Chandra shows treble clef from black hole and collision
NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory has figured out the story behind a giant space structure that looks just like a treble clef.
Hidden behind the Milky Way, this cosmic "Treble Clef" was formed after a black hole erupted and two galaxy clusters crashed together.
The find helps scientists understand how wild shapes in space come to be.
Andrea Botteon proposes reenergized radio waves
Led by Andrea Botteon from Italy's National Institute for Astrophysics, the team believe that first, a supermassive black hole may have blasted out radio waves.
Later, when galaxy clusters collided, shock waves could have given those radio signals new energy, making the treble clef shape pop in telescope data over time.
The name comes from the treble clef's resemblance to musical notation, which is an example of pareidolia.