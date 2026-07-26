NASA's Chris Williams and Russian cosmonauts land in Kazakhstan today

The crew tackled experiments on how space affects our bodies and materials (think: science that helps future astronauts).

Kud-Sverchkov even led the station for a while before passing command to Nasa's Jessica Meir.

In May, he and Mikaev braved a six-hour spacewalk to fit an instrument to measure solar radiation and strip older physics and microbiology experiments from the hull.

Fun fact: this was Williams's first-ever trip to space!