NASA's Chris Williams and Russian cosmonauts land in Kazakhstan today
Technology
NASA's Chris Williams and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev are wrapping up their 241-day stay on the International Space Station.
They're set to land today at about 3:55pm IST in Kazakhstan, after launching last November and circling Earth 3,856 times, covering over 102 million miles!
Kud-Sverchkov and Mikaev performed 6-hour spacewalk
The crew tackled experiments on how space affects our bodies and materials (think: science that helps future astronauts).
Kud-Sverchkov even led the station for a while before passing command to Nasa's Jessica Meir.
In May, he and Mikaev braved a six-hour spacewalk to fit an instrument to measure solar radiation and strip older physics and microbiology experiments from the hull.
Fun fact: this was Williams's first-ever trip to space!