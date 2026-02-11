NASA's Crew-12 to test Moon landing pilots' skills
NASA's SpaceX Crew-12 is shaking things up with a new Manual Piloting study.
Astronauts on the ISS will try out simulated Moon landings to see how well they can handle tricky gravity shifts that can leave them feeling dizzy or off-balance.
Instant vertigo
Switching between zero gravity and other environments can really mess with astronauts' sense of balance—think instant vertigo thanks to the inner ear.
To prep for real Moon missions (like future Artemis missions), Crew-12 will use virtual reality to practice landing at the lunar South Pole.
Improving training
NASA will track things like reaction time and piloting accuracy during these simulations.
Researchers will use the results to design better training, making sure astronauts are ready to take over if tech fails during an actual Moon landing.