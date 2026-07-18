NASA's Curiosity finds wind-driven sand layers in Gale Crater rocks

This is the first time scientists have found these kinds of structures on Mars, and it's a big deal.

The discovery suggests that 3.5 billion years ago, Mars had a much thicker atmosphere and stronger winds than it does today.

It also fits with earlier clues that Gale Crater once had rivers and lakes, hinting at a warmer, wetter planet.

As lead researcher Steven Banham put it, the find was unexpected, and he hopes future missions spot even more cool records, maybe even preserved raindrop impact marks!