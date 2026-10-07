NASA's Curiosity rover shares sunrise images of Mount Sharp yardangs
Technology
NASA's Curiosity rover just shared some gorgeous sunrise pictures from Mars, taken on August 11, 2026.
The shots show off massive yardangs, wind-carved rock formations stretching for about 16km in Gale Crater's Mount Sharp area.
NASA's Curiosity reaches new elevation milestone
Curiosity's latest images reveal cliffs and ridges shaped by over long periods of Martian wind and mark a new elevation milestone for the rover.
These unique yardangs hint that Mars once had lakes and streams, leaving behind mineral clues.
Up next, Curiosity will explore new rock layers to help scientists piece together how Mars dried out over time.