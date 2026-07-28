NASA's Curiosity rover shows wheel damage but continues Mars exploration
NASA's Curiosity rover, which touched down in Gale Crater back in 2012, is starting to show its age, especially on its wheels.
A new photo from July 2026 shows some serious cracks and dents from years of tackling sharp rocks and rough terrain.
But even with all the wear and tear, Curiosity is still up and running, exploring Mars like a champ.
Curiosity has driven over 32km
Since landing, Curiosity has driven over 32km, way past its original mission plan.
NASA engineers have kept it moving by picking gentler routes and keeping a close eye on wheel health.
Powered by a radioisotope generator, the rover has survived Martian winters and dust storms while sending back big discoveries about water, organic molecules, and Mars's ancient climate.
Even after all these years, it's still helping us learn what the Red Planet was like long ago.