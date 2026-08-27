NASA's Curiosity sends 323-photo Valle Grande panorama from Mount Sharp
Technology
Curiosity, NASA's trusty rover, just sent back a jaw-dropping panorama from its climb up Mount Sharp.
Taken in Valle Grande on August 1 and 2, 2026, the image stitches together 323 photos, showing Curiosity's own tracks, the edge of Gale Crater, and a hazy Martian summer sky.
It's like getting a postcard from another planet.
Curiosity studies Mars's ancient environments
Since landing way back in 2012, Curiosity has rolled over 37km across Mars.
Along the way, it found signs of ancient lakes that hint Mars could've once supported life.
Now climbing Mount Sharp's rock layers (think: billions of years of history), the rover recently spotted honeycomb-like fractures and keeps tabs on Martian weather and dust to help us understand what makes Mars tick.