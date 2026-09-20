NASA's Curiosity shares color enhanced all day Mars panorama
NASA's Curiosity rover just shared a stunning panoramic shot showing morning to evening on Mars, blended from two photographs taken at different times, with one snapped on its 5,000th Martian day (called a sol).
The image, taken near the "Chocolatal" ridge and color-enhanced for clarity, blends morning blues into sunset yellows, giving us an all-day view of the Red Planet like never before.
Curiosity explores lower Mount Sharp slopes
Curiosity is currently exploring the lower slopes of Mount Sharp inside Gale Crater (which is huge, about 154km wide).
Since landing in 2012, it's climbed nearly one kilometer up the mountain and collected 42 rock samples to help scientists piece together Mars's history and search for signs of ancient life.
You can even spot the crater's rim faintly in this new photo, a quiet reminder of how far Curiosity has come.