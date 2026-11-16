NASA's Curiosity uncovers about 2,100 m2 pure sulfur on Mars
NASA's Curiosity rover has uncovered a patch of pure sulfur, covering about 2,100 square meters, in the Gediz Vallis channel on Mars.
This is a big deal because scientists didn't expect to find sulfur in this form, and it could totally change what we know about Martian geology.
Martian sulfur suggests complex chemistry
Finding pure sulfur (instead of the usual sulfates) suggests Mars's surface and chemistry are more complex than we thought.
Scientists think volcanic gasses or chemical reactions in acidic water might have created these deposits.
This discovery gives us new clues about ancient Martian environments, and maybe even how life could have existed there.