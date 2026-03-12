NASA's Cygnus XL to depart ISS on March 12
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus XL spacecraft is concluding its supply run to the International Space Station and is scheduled to depart on March 12 after delivering more than 4990kg of science gear and essentials for Expedition 73.
The departure is scheduled for early on March 12.
Departure process in detail
The whole process was carefully coordinated: flight controllers will command the Canadarm2 robotic arm to detach and release Cygnus XL from the ISS (release altitude not specified), while ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot will monitor Cygnus's systems during departure.
Next up: Cygnus will burn up in the atmosphere on March 14, taking out a load of station trash as it goes.
How to watch the departure
You can catch NASA's live coverage beginning at 6:45am EDT; Cygnus XL is scheduled for release around 7:00-7:05am EDT on NASA+, Amazon Prime (or Prime Video), or YouTube.
Fun fact: this solar-powered spacecraft launched last September atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral.