NASA's Don Pettit shares Maha Kumbh Mela photo from ISS
Technology
NASA astronaut Don Pettit just shared his favorite shot from space, a glowing image of the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, seen from the ISS.
He called it "one of the largest events in the world," capturing millions gathered along the Ganga River, all glowing against the darkness of space.
Maha Kumbh Mela draws millions
The Maha Kumbh Mela is a massive Hindu pilgrimage that happens every 144 years at Triveni Sangam, where three rivers meet.
It's known as the world's biggest human gathering, drawing millions to the riverbanks.
Even ISRO joined in, sharing its own images of Prayagraj earlier.