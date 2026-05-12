NASA's James Webb and Kepler reveal bizarre exoplanets reshaping theories
NASA's James Webb and Kepler telescopes have spotted exoplanets that are honestly wild: think planets with marshmallow-like fluffiness and sideways glass rain.
These discoveries are making scientists rethink how planets form and what's possible in our galaxy.
NASA identifies marshmallow, glass-rain, lava planets
WASP-193b, nicknamed the "marshmallow planet," is huge but super lightweight, like a giant puffball heated by its star.
There's also HD 189733 b, a blue planet where molten glass rains sideways at insane speeds.
And then there's 55 Cancri e, a rocky super-Earth with seas of molten lava and a surface temperature up to 2,000°C.
Other standouts include WASP-193b (a giant puffball heated by its star), HD 189733 b (a blue planet where molten glass rains sideways at insane speeds), and WASP-193b (an unusually light planet).
Space just keeps getting stranger!