NASA's James Webb and Kepler reveal bizarre exoplanets reshaping theories

NASA identifies marshmallow, glass-rain, lava planets

WASP-193b, nicknamed the "marshmallow planet," is huge but super lightweight, like a giant puffball heated by its star.

There's also HD 189733 b, a blue planet where molten glass rains sideways at insane speeds.

And then there's 55 Cancri e, a rocky super-Earth with seas of molten lava and a surface temperature up to 2,000°C.

Other standouts include WASP-193b (a giant puffball heated by its star), HD 189733 b (a blue planet where molten glass rains sideways at insane speeds), and WASP-193b (an unusually light planet).

Space just keeps getting stranger!