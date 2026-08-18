NASA's James Webb photographs Lion Nebula with star shedding layers
Technology
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope just snapped a gorgeous shot of the Lion Nebula, highlighting a star quietly reaching the end of its life.
Instead of exploding in a supernova, this star has slowly shed its layers, creating glowing shells of gas and dust around its bright core.
NASA posted the image on Instagram
The nebula stands out with its pastel pink and blue layers, one smooth shell on the outside and a lumpy inner shell, set against deep space. But this beauty won't last forever; these clouds will drift away in about 10,000 years.
NASA posted the image on Instagram, inspiring online users to call it "a star's farewell" and "The universe, poetry in its purest form,".