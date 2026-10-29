NASA's Juno finds Jupiter's multi-layered plasma shield against solar wind
Technology
NASA's Juno spacecraft has found that Jupiter does not mess around when it comes to defending itself from the Sun.
Unlike Earth, which uses a single "bow shock" to slow down solar wind, Jupiter has a multi-layered shield made of plasma waves and shock regions.
Basically, it has a much more advanced system for handling incoming solar particles.
Jupiter discovery informs supernova shock studies
This discovery is not just cool for Jupiter fans: it actually helps scientists understand how powerful cosmic shock waves work in places like supernova remnants.
By studying Jupiter's defenses, researchers are learning more about how energy moves and particles heat up all across the universe.