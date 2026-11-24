NASA's JWST detects layers merging hours before Cassiopeia A supernova
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope just caught something wild in the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A: it spotted big changes happening inside the star just hours before it blew up.
Scientists say layers inside the star merged right before the explosion, which is a huge clue about how these cosmic blasts actually work.
Supernovas spread carbon and silica dust
Supernovas aren't just flashy space fireworks: they help create new stars and planets by spreading carbon dust and silica dust into space.
Thanks to Webb (plus data from other telescopes), researchers now have a clearer picture of how material gets mixed up and launched into space during these explosions, helping us understand where some of our own building blocks come from.