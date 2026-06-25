NASA's Lucy reveals Donaldjohanson wobble and ancient history after flyby

Donaldjohanson YORP wobble, clay minerals, collision

Unlike most asteroids, Donaldjohanson spins on two axes, kind of like it's wobbling, which scientists say is caused by sunlight slowly twisting its rotation (the YORP effect).

Even cooler, Lucy found iron-rich clay minerals on its surface, hinting that liquid water might have once existed there.

The asteroid also sports craters and ridges from a massive collision 155 million years ago, giving researchers new clues about how our solar system formed.