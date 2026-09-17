NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter discovers McGetchin, 222-Meter Moon crater
Technology
NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter has discovered a fresh crater on the Moon, now named McGetchin.
This 222-meter-wide dent was caused by a rare space rock slamming into the surface sometime between April and May 2024, which is a big deal since impacts like this only happen about once every 100 years.
Images show changes for lunar missions
The McGetchin impact scattered debris for over 100km and changed the Moon's surface, making it more porous and altering how it holds heat.
Scientists are excited to have before-and-after images, which help them understand what future lunar missions might face, like assessing the lunar environment faced by future spacecraft, rovers and astronauts or changes in temperature.