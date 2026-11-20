NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter image shows 'trees' are dark sand
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter snapped a photo that looks like there are forests growing on Mars's icy sand dunes.
But don't get too excited: those tree-like streaks are actually just dark sand sliding down the dunes as carbon dioxide ice turns to gas in Martian spring.
Seasonal CO2 creates Martian dune streaks
Mars has seasons, kind of like Earth. In winter, carbon dioxide freezes into dry ice across parts of the surface.
When spring hits, that ice becomes gas and pushes sand down the slopes, making those "tree" patterns in the photos.
By summer, winds sweep everything away and reset the scene for next year, so Mars is always getting a fresh new look!