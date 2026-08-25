NASA's Menon and ESA's Adenot conduct ISS antenna swap today
Technology
NASA's Anil Menon and ESA's Sophie Adenot are heading outside the International Space Station today to swap in a new antenna.
The spacewalk kicks off at 8:35am EDT and should last about six and a half hours, with live coverage starting at 7:00am EDT if you want to tune in.
Menon and Adenot encountered antenna issues
Menon and Adenot ran into some trouble trying to install the antenna last week, so they're back for round two.
Along with the antenna swap, they might also attempt to replace a retroreflector on the forward port of the space station's Harmony module, helping visiting spacecraft dock more smoothly.
Fun fact: This will be Menon's third spacewalk and Adenot's second (she made history as the first French woman to do one).