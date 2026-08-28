NASA's Nancy Grace Roman begins 5-year mission after spy origins

NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is about to kick off a five-year mission, and its story is pretty wild; it was originally built for the National Reconnaissance Office as a spy satellite, but was never launched and ended up in NASA's hands after sitting unused for years.

Now, it's been transformed into a powerful space observatory set to explore exploding stars, distant galaxies, and planets beyond our solar system, all while helping us figure out what's really driving the universe's expansion.