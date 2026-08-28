NASA's Nancy Grace Roman begins 5-year mission after spy origins
NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is about to kick off a five-year mission, and its story is pretty wild; it was originally built for the National Reconnaissance Office as a spy satellite, but was never launched and ended up in NASA's hands after sitting unused for years.
Now, it's been transformed into a powerful space observatory set to explore exploding stars, distant galaxies, and planets beyond our solar system, all while helping us figure out what's really driving the universe's expansion.
Jennifer Wiseman calls telescope 'game changer'
The Roman Space Telescope isn't just another space gadget: NASA astrophysicist Jennifer Wiseman calls it a "game changer" because it can scan huge areas of the sky in incredible detail.
This means we might spot new cosmic wonders and get answers to big questions about dark energy and alien worlds.
It's a major leap for astronomy, with discoveries that could totally change how we see our universe.