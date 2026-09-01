NASA's Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory back online but orbit decaying
NASA's Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, which has been watching the universe since 2004, just came back online after six months in low-drag configuration.
Two of its three main instruments, the X-ray and ultraviolet/optical telescopes, are up and running again as of August 26, while the third will join soon.
But here's the catch: Swift's orbit is dropping fast.
NASA canceled July orbit boost attempt
NASA tried to boost Swift's orbit with a new spacecraft in July, but technical glitches forced it to cancel the attempt.
Now, with solar activity speeding up its orbital decay, Swift is expected to fall below a safe altitude within a month or two and re-enter Earth's atmosphere later this year.
Even so, it's still scanning space for cosmic events while it can, making the most of its final days.