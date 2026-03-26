NASA's new roadmap focuses on Moon, Mars, and commercial space

Artemis 2 will be the 1st lunar mission in over 50 years

Artemis 2 will send astronauts to the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years, while plans for the Lunar Gateway station are now paused so more resources can go straight to building up the lunar surface.

Over on Mars, NASA's preparing a nuclear-powered ship, Space Reactor-1 Freedom, to send six helicopters to scout out the Red Planet and help pave the way for future human missions.

With the International Space Station (ISS) retiring soon, NASA also wants commercial space modules to keep people in orbit until a new platform is ready.