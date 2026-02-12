NASA's new wing tech could save airline passengers money

The tiny test could mean big changes for future flights

The CATNLF tech helps air move smoothly over wings, cutting drag and potentially saving up to 10% on fuel for big airliners—which is great news for the planet (and maybe your ticket prices).

NASA's principal investigator Michelle Banchy says real-world flight tests like these are crucial because they prove what computer models and wind tunnels can't.

Up next: more tests, more data, and hopefully cleaner skies ahead.