NASA's new wing tech could save airline passengers money
NASA just pulled off a successful first flight of its new CATNLF wing model—basically, a high-tech add-on designed to help planes use less fuel.
The 40-inch wing was tested on an F-15B jet in California, and everything went according to plan: the airflow matched NASA's predictions, and the model handled all maneuvers safely.
The tiny test could mean big changes for future flights
The CATNLF tech helps air move smoothly over wings, cutting drag and potentially saving up to 10% on fuel for big airliners—which is great news for the planet (and maybe your ticket prices).
NASA's principal investigator Michelle Banchy says real-world flight tests like these are crucial because they prove what computer models and wind tunnels can't.
Up next: more tests, more data, and hopefully cleaner skies ahead.