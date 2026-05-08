NASA's Orion 'Integrity' returns 4 astronauts to Florida from moon
Technology
NASA's Artemis two Orion spacecraft, called "Integrity," just wrapped up a big milestone: it brought four astronauts around the moon and safely back to Florida.
This was the first time humans traveled that far from Earth since Apollo in 1972, making it a pretty huge moment for space exploration.
NASA inspects capsule after 5,000°F reentry
During reentry, "Integrity" faced scorching temperatures of about 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,760 degrees Celsius), but its heat shield did its job.
NASA experts are now checking out the capsule to see how it held up and what can be improved.
Up next is Artemis three, where astronauts will practice docking in Earth orbit.