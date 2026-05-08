NASA's Perseverance captures 360-degree panorama at Jezero Crater's Crocodile Bridge

Crocodile Bridge holds Martian time capsules

"Crocodile Bridge" isn't just a cool name: it's a key area where old Martian rocks act as time capsules, helping scientists piece together how Mars formed its crust and atmosphere.

Perseverance used its Mastcam-Z camera to capture the images, and NASA also released enhanced-color and 3-D versions.

All these discoveries help NASA figure out if Mars could have supported life, and what future astronauts might find when they get there.