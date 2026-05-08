NASA's Perseverance captures 360-degree panorama at Jezero Crater's Crocodile Bridge
NASA's Perseverance rover snapped an epic 360-degree photo at "Crocodile Bridge," on the edge of Jezero Crater.
Made from nearly 1,000 images taken in December 2025 and January 2026, the panorama shows off Mars's rocky hills and ancient ridges: basically, it's like looking back billions of years into Martian history.
Crocodile Bridge holds Martian time capsules
"Crocodile Bridge" isn't just a cool name: it's a key area where old Martian rocks act as time capsules, helping scientists piece together how Mars formed its crust and atmosphere.
Perseverance used its Mastcam-Z camera to capture the images, and NASA also released enhanced-color and 3-D versions.
All these discoveries help NASA figure out if Mars could have supported life, and what future astronauts might find when they get there.