NASA's Perseverance detects macromolecular carbon in Jezero Crater mudstones

Samples needed to confirm Martian organics

The Bright Angel mudstones caught scientists' attention back in 2024 because their surface looked a lot like fossilized microbes on Earth.

Recent studies found these carbon molecules can survive harsh Martian conditions, suggesting organics were widespread billions of years ago.

To know if they're actually from living things, NASA needs to bring samples back to Earth for testing, a mission now planned for the 2030s.

China also has its own sample-return mission set for 2031.