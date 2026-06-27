NASA's Perseverance finds complex carbon molecules in Jezero Crater rocks

Perseverance detects carbon in Jezero mudstones

Perseverance spotted these stable carbon compounds in mudstones from an old river system, using its ultraviolet spectrometer.

On Earth, similar stuff is often linked to fossils and even ancient microbes.

Scientists are excited but careful. They'll need more tests back on Earth to figure out if this Martian carbon has anything to do with past life or if it's just geology doing its thing.

Either way, Jezero Crater is now an even bigger deal for future Mars missions.