NASA's Polylingual Experimental Terminal launched July 2025 enables network switching

PExT testing extended to April 2027

By December 2025, PExT had already sent data through NASA's own satellites and commercial networks like Viasat and SES Space and Defence. Its high-bandwidth design means large data volumes for modern missions.

NASA has now extended PExT's mission to test direct-to-Earth links through April 2027.

With over 50 test sessions planned through SSC Space's partner ground station in Weilheim, Germany, this tech is set to play a key role in Artemis and Mars missions, helping astronauts stay connected even in deep space where coverage can be tricky.