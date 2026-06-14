NASA's Polylingual Experimental Terminal launched July 2025 enables network switching
NASA just pulled off a big leap in space communication with its Polylingual Experimental Terminal (PExT).
Launched in July 2025, PExT lets spacecraft switch between different relay networks on the fly, so they're not stuck using just one.
This is a huge step up from the old system, making it easier for missions to stay connected even when one network isn't available.
PExT testing extended to April 2027
By December 2025, PExT had already sent data through NASA's own satellites and commercial networks like Viasat and SES Space and Defence. Its high-bandwidth design means large data volumes for modern missions.
NASA has now extended PExT's mission to test direct-to-Earth links through April 2027.
With over 50 test sessions planned through SSC Space's partner ground station in Weilheim, Germany, this tech is set to play a key role in Artemis and Mars missions, helping astronauts stay connected even in deep space where coverage can be tricky.