NASA's PRIMA enters next phase to develop far infrared technologies
NASA's PRIMA mission just hit a big milestone, entering its next development phase.
Targeted for launch in 2033, if the mission stays on schedule, with a project cost cap of $1.2 billion, excluding launch and other non-project costs,
PRIMA will use developing the technologies needed for the observatory to explore the universe in far-infrared light, helping us piece together the formation of planets and stars, how galaxies and their black holes have grown and evolved over cosmic history, and how water on Earth came to be.
PRIMA will fly 5.9-foot telescope
As the first mission in a new class of NASA astrophysics missions known as Probe Explorers, which are part of NASA's Explorers Program, PRIMA will fly a 5.9-foot telescope designed for deep cosmic surveys.
The mission aims to answer big questions about how planets and galaxies form, how dust and heavy elements have accumulated over time, and how dust and heavy elements have accumulated over time, all managed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
If you're into space mysteries or just curious about where we come from, this one's worth keeping an eye on!