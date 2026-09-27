NASA's PRIMA enters next phase to develop far infrared technologies

NASA's PRIMA mission just hit a big milestone, entering its next development phase.

Targeted for launch in 2033, if the mission stays on schedule, with a project cost cap of $1.2 billion, excluding launch and other non-project costs,

PRIMA will use developing the technologies needed for the observatory to explore the universe in far-infrared light, helping us piece together the formation of planets and stars, how galaxies and their black holes have grown and evolved over cosmic history, and how water on Earth came to be.